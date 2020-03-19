Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 899,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,213,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after acquiring an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

