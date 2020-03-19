Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of MANT opened at $62.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

