ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

