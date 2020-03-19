Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) Insider Acquires A$1,976,666.76 in Stock

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) insider Amanda Lacaze purchased 1,830,247 shares of Lynas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,976,666.76 ($1,401,891.32).
Shares of Lynas stock opened at A$1.14 ($0.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. Lynas Co. Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.04 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of A$3.16 ($2.24).
