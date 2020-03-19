Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) Insider Acquires A$1,976,666.76 in Stock

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) insider Amanda Lacaze purchased 1,830,247 shares of Lynas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,976,666.76 ($1,401,891.32).

Shares of Lynas stock opened at A$1.14 ($0.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. Lynas Co. Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.04 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of A$3.16 ($2.24).

About Lynas

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

