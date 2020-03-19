Luke Ellis Buys 626,982 Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Stock

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 109.05 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

EMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

