Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 55 ($0.72).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.07 ($0.80).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 33.42 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41.59 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

