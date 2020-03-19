Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oddo Securities boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,473.41 ($85.15).

FERG stock opened at GBX 4,503 ($59.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,912.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,676.21. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

