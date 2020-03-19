Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UNITE Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 647 ($8.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.05%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

