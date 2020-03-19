Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

