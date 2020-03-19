Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $45.01 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

