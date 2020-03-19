Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $506,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

