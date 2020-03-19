Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $498,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

IIPR opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.