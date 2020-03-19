Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $382,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.14. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

