Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.