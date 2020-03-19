Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

