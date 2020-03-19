Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

