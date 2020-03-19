Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.66 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

