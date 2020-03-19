Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 404 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 895,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,901,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

NYSE:MCK opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

