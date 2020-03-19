Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 162,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:FCX opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

