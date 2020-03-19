Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LXE. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.88.

Shares of LXE opened at C$0.15 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and a PE ratio of 75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

