Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.