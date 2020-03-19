Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares during the period.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.