Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $511,000 Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Evertec by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.