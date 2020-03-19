Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $430,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a PE ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

