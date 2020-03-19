Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $413,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $116.98 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

