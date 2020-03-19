Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $400,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

