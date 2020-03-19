Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 100,241 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,241 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after buying an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after buying an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after buying an additional 461,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 200,467 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 807,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,779 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

