Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

