Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLRY stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

