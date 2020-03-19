Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,000 Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $26,606,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 527.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $9,661,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $717.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

