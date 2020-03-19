Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.