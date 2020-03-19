Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
