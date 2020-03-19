Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.03. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

