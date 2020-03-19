Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $602,000 Investment in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Workhorse Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

