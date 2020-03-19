Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $444,000 Investment in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

