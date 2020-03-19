Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $418,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $17.29 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.