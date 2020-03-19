Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $386,000 Investment in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $9,633,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

IDCC stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

