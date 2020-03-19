Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $607,000 in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.27. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.