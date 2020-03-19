Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $562,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 153.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gray Television by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Gray Television stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.