Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $502,000 in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,259,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 667,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 123,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 104,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $4.08 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

