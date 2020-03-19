Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $487,000 in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.