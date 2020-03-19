Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $440,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.