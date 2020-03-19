Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $426,000 in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

