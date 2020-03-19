Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $425,000 in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

