Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $379,000 in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

