Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $349,000 in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 103.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

