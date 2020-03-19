Laurion Capital Management LP Has $589,000 Stock Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 3,721.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after buying an additional 562,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Audentes Therapeutics stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.