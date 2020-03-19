Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,098 shares of company stock worth $22,985,705 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDLX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

