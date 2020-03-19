Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,373 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

