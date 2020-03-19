Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,096 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $3,999,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Balchem by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

