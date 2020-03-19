Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 147,100 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

